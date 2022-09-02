Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,146 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,256 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $24,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 74,918 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 22,730 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1,089.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 206,131 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 188,802 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 308.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,832,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,869,000 after buying an additional 2,893,408 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNPR. Bank of America cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.41.

Juniper Networks Trading Down 1.0 %

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

JNPR opened at $28.14 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $158,539.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,472,621.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,610 shares of company stock worth $665,163. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.