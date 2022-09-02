JUST (JST) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $29.56 Million

JUST (JST) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One JUST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a market cap of $241.96 million and $29.56 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JUST has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00028957 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00084561 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00040481 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003278 BTC.

About JUST

JST is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 coins. JUST’s official website is www.just.network/#. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “UST is a decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem built for the TRON blockchain. It is an entire suite of products that are mostly centered around a decentralized stablecoin lending platform known as JustStable.The platform launched in August 2020 following an initial exchange offering (IEO) on the Poloniex LaunchBase platform earlier that same year, but the native governance token of the platform (JST) has been circulating since May 2020.It is a two-token ecosystem built around the USDJ and JUST (JST) tokens. USDJ is a multi-collateral stablecoin that has its value pegged to the value of the US dollar (USD), whereas JST has a variety of functions on the platform — paying interest, helping maintain the platform and participating in its governance, helping to set parameters like interest rates (stability fees) and the minimum collateralization ratio.To obtain USDJ on JUST, traders need to deposit collateral in the form of supported collateral tokens — including TRON (TRX), which are exchanged to PTRX tokens and locked as collateral forming a collateralized debt position (CDP). Depending on the amount of collateral deposited, users can then mint and withdraw USDJ, which must later be repaid to retrieve the initial collateral.The platform is designed to provide a fair and borderless hub of DeFi products, that any TRON user can access.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

