Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.79.
Several brokerages have commented on KLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kaltura from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kaltura from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.
Kaltura Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of KLTR opened at $2.32 on Friday. Kaltura has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $13.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $304.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63.
About Kaltura
Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.
