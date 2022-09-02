Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.79.

Several brokerages have commented on KLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kaltura from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kaltura from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of KLTR opened at $2.32 on Friday. Kaltura has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $13.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $304.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Kaltura by 393.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

