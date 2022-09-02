Karura (KAR) Hits Market Cap of $30.87 Million

Karura (KAR) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Karura coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00002270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Karura has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Karura has a total market capitalization of $30.87 million and approximately $222,921.00 worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,776.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,068.80 or 0.15276471 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001630 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002289 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00824018 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00016020 BTC.
Karura Coin Profile
Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,691,667 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Karura Coin Trading
