Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Announces $0.04 Dividend

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0442 per share on Monday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th.

Kasikornbank Public Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Kasikornbank Public stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.50. Kasikornbank Public has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $21.27.

Kasikornbank Public Company Profile

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and digital banking services.

