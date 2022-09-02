Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Announces $0.04 Dividend

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0442 per share on Monday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th.
Kasikornbank Public Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of Kasikornbank Public stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.50. Kasikornbank Public has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $21.27.
Kasikornbank Public Company Profile
