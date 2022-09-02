Katalyo Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KTLYO)

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $508,071.98 and approximately $51,031.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for $0.0475 or 0.00000239 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Katalyo has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005033 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.33 or 0.00469710 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001651 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00833091 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00016003 BTC.
Katalyo Profile
Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com. The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo.
Buying and Selling Katalyo
