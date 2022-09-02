Katapult Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 21,767 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the average volume of 1,884 put options.

Shares of Katapult stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63. Katapult has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.98 million, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 9.36.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Katapult had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 88.28%. The company had revenue of $53.04 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Katapult will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Orlando Zayas purchased 48,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,646.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,961,848 shares in the company, valued at $4,561,245.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Orlando Zayas bought 48,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,646.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,961,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,245.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Karissa Cupito bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 917,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,524.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 79,283 shares of company stock worth $120,265. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Katapult during the second quarter worth $25,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Katapult during the second quarter worth $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Katapult by 174.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 124,500 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Katapult during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in Katapult by 22.1% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,940,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 892,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital cut Katapult from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

