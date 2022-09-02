Kava (KAVA) Market Cap Hits $435.49 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last week, Kava has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One Kava coin can currently be bought for $1.74 or 0.00008746 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $435.49 million and approximately $23.21 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001724 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Versa Token (VERSA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000404 BTC.

KVANT (KVNT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BuySell (BULLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blockchain-Based Distributed Super Computing Platform (MBCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kava Coin Profile

Kava (KAVA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 253,359,299 coins and its circulating supply is 250,874,925 coins. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Telegram | Discord | YouTubeWhitepaper”

