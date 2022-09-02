KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,503 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,732 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of KB Home worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in KB Home by 1,375.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBH stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.95. KB Home has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $50.20.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KBH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on KB Home from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on KB Home from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on KB Home from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on KB Home from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.77.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

