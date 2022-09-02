KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.76

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.76 and traded as low as $15.09. KDDI shares last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 234,795 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

KDDI Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.04.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers smartphone, mobile phone, and other mobile communication services, as well as fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; MVNO services; mobile services under the au brand; and voice communications, data transmission, FTTH services, and CATV services.

