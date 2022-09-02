Keep Network (KEEP) Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Keep Network (KEEP) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Keep Network has a market cap of $132.18 million and $485,245.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000775 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Keep Network Coin Profile

Keep Network (KEEP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 855,798,667 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network.

Keep Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

