Kellogg (NYSE:K) CFO Amit Banati Sells 34,007 Shares

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $2,552,565.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,483.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Amit Banati also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Amit Banati sold 6,960 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $515,040.00.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $73.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.12. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $76.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 6.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on K shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

