Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock Holdings Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 272,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter worth approximately $1,949,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Kellogg by 13.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on K. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kellogg Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $10,122,556.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,462,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,859,883.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $10,122,556.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,462,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,859,883.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 6,960 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $515,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,088,505 shares of company stock valued at $79,338,753 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

K opened at $73.34 on Friday. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $76.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.39 and a 200-day moving average of $69.12.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.58%.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.