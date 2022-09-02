Kenneth Boller Sells 2,400 Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) CFO Kenneth Boller sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $10,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,885.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kenneth Boller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Kenneth Boller sold 1,500 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $6,930.00.

NASDAQ AKTS opened at $4.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.79. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $239.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,125,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,317,000 after purchasing an additional 159,859 shares in the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,554,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,606,000 after purchasing an additional 189,711 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,950,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 53.2% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,753,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,397,000 after purchasing an additional 608,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverback Asset Management LLC raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 142,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

