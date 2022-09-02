Kenneth Boller Sells 2,400 Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) CFO Kenneth Boller sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $10,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,885.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Kenneth Boller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 22nd, Kenneth Boller sold 1,500 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $6,930.00.
Akoustis Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ AKTS opened at $4.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.79. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $239.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.46.
Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.
