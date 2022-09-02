Kerry G. Campbell Sells 20,110 Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) Director Kerry G. Campbell sold 20,110 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $40,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,377.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WHLR opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $3.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 689,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 7.09% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

