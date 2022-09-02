Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX) Short Interest Update

Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the July 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days.
Key Energy Services Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KEGX opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44. Key Energy Services has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $5.99.
Key Energy Services Company Profile
