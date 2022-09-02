Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX) Short Interest Update

Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the July 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KEGX opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44. Key Energy Services has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $5.99.

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

