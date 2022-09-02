KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a report released on Sunday, August 28th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $15.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $16.99. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for LyondellBasell Industries’ current full-year earnings is $17.35 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

LYB has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.60.

Shares of LYB opened at $81.86 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $80.74 and a 12-month high of $117.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,172,226,000 after acquiring an additional 335,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,520,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,095,052,000 after acquiring an additional 198,318 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,570,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,086,816,000 after acquiring an additional 272,372 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $469,192,000 after acquiring an additional 173,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.