Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the July 31st total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 857,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,896,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,695,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,852 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $233,400,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,734,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $514,741,000 after buying an additional 983,521 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 56.6% during the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,386,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $191,068,000 after buying an additional 501,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 101.1% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 894,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $141,362,000 after acquiring an additional 449,957 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEYS opened at $164.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.96 and a 200-day moving average of $150.54.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading

