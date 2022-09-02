Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $5,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 95,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $752,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,020,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $210,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $164.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.23.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

