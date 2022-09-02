KGI Securities Initiates Coverage on Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Equities research analysts at KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ADBE. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Adobe Stock Down 0.8 %

ADBE stock opened at $370.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. Adobe has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.05.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,260,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 232.6% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $820,309,000 after buying an additional 1,259,101 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 22.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after buying an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

