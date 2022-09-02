Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN) Price Target Cut to C$0.45 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by ATB Capital from C$0.60 to C$0.45 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of CVE KHRN opened at C$0.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of C$27.05 million and a PE ratio of -0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.17. Khiron Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of C$0.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.31.

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated medical and cannabis company in Latin America and Europe. It operates through Health Services, Medical Cannabis Products, and Wellbeing Products segments. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol (CBD) medical cannabis.

