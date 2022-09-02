Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN) Price Target Cut to C$0.45 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by ATB Capital from C$0.60 to C$0.45 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Khiron Life Sciences Price Performance
Shares of CVE KHRN opened at C$0.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of C$27.05 million and a PE ratio of -0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.17. Khiron Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of C$0.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.31.
About Khiron Life Sciences
Featured Articles
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
- DocuSign Has Important Issues to Address When it Reports Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Khiron Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khiron Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.