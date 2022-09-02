Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) Short Interest Update

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the July 31st total of 20,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 158,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Khosla Ventures Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 46.0% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 191,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 60,495 shares during the last quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC increased its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $3,183,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,656,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

KVSA opened at $9.79 on Friday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $10.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Company Profile

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

