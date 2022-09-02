KIMCHI.finance Price Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (KIMCHI)

KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last week, KIMCHI.finance has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One KIMCHI.finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KIMCHI.finance has a total market cap of $75,614.07 and $110.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,951.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00131616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00034650 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00086260 BTC.

KIMCHI.finance Profile

KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) is a coin. KIMCHI.finance’s official Twitter account is @kimchi_finance. KIMCHI.finance’s official website is kimchi.finance.

Buying and Selling KIMCHI.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KIMCHI.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KIMCHI.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

