Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,857 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 222,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 31,220 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 367,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 37,181 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,820,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,431,000 after purchasing an additional 84,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 568,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 20,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Barclays increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

KMI opened at $18.17 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.22.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.74%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

