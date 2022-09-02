King DAG Tops 1-Day Volume of $5,294.00 (KDAG)

King DAG (KDAG) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One King DAG coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000876 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, King DAG has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar. King DAG has a total market capitalization of $9.49 million and $5,294.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

King DAG Coin Profile

KDAG is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,451,545 coins. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for King DAG is kdag.io. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation.

King DAG Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

