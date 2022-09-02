Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Price Down 16.5% This Week

Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market capitalization of $122,544.48 and approximately $13,678.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,934.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,024.13 or 0.14835278 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00812077 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00015821 BTC.

About Kingdom Game 4.0

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

