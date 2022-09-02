Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 305 to GBX 270. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kingfisher traded as low as GBX 227.80 ($2.75) and last traded at GBX 228.60 ($2.76), with a volume of 751752 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 232.10 ($2.80).

KGF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.56) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 370 ($4.47) to GBX 350 ($4.23) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($2.96) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 290 ($3.50).

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Insider Activity at Kingfisher

In related news, insider Catherine Bradley bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £26,200 ($31,657.81).

Kingfisher Stock Down 0.9 %

Kingfisher Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 247.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 259.02. The company has a market capitalization of £4.56 billion and a PE ratio of 574.75.

(Get Rating)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.