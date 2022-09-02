Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) PT Lowered to GBX 270

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 305 ($3.69) to GBX 270 ($3.26) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KGFHY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group downgraded Kingfisher from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Societe Generale cut Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 245 ($2.96) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kingfisher currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.67.

Kingfisher Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGFHY opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.56. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

