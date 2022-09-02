Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNKBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNKBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 736,900 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the July 31st total of 807,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,369.0 days.

Kinnevik Stock Performance

KNKBF opened at 15.75 on Friday. Kinnevik has a 52-week low of 15.65 and a 52-week high of 40.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 15.75.

About Kinnevik

Kinnevik AB formerly known as Investment AB Kinnevik, is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in growth capital. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas.

