Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNKBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNKBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 736,900 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the July 31st total of 807,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,369.0 days.
Kinnevik Stock Performance
KNKBF opened at 15.75 on Friday. Kinnevik has a 52-week low of 15.65 and a 52-week high of 40.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 15.75.
About Kinnevik
