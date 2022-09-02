Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

KIGRY has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kion Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Kion Group from €83.00 ($84.69) to €75.00 ($76.53) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kion Group from €63.00 ($64.29) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kion Group from €75.00 ($76.53) to €54.00 ($55.10) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kion Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.80.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group Stock Performance

Kion Group stock opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92. Kion Group has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $29.30.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.