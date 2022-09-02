Kishu Inu Trading Down 5.8% This Week (KISHU)

Kishu Inu (KISHU) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Kishu Inu has a total market capitalization of $44.41 million and approximately $840,134.00 worth of Kishu Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kishu Inu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Kishu Inu has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,884.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00132256 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00034976 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00086624 BTC.

Kishu Inu Profile

Kishu Inu is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2021. The Reddit community for Kishu Inu is https://reddit.com/r/KishuInu. Kishu Inu’s official Twitter account is @InuKishu.

Kishu Inu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kishu Inu ($KISHU): is building a community-focused decentralized transaction network. KISHU is fully decentralized, and all decisions are made by the community. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kishu Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kishu Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kishu Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

