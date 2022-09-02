KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Cohler acquired 18,710 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 0.9 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.04.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $50.13 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $83.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.55.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.44%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

