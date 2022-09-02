KLAYswap Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $23.98 Million (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00004263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $23.98 million and $1.05 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KLAYswap Protocol alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,585.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,615.75 or 0.07999547 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00819512 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00015720 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 27,851,345 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLAYswap Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KLAYswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KLAYswap Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KLAYswap Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.