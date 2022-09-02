Komodo (KMD) Achieves Market Cap of $35.27 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, Komodo has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $35.27 million and $2.93 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001324 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.52 or 0.00303276 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00112919 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00077473 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003675 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 133,535,234 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.