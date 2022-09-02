Komodo (KMD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $35.05 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $35.05 million and $1.95 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 26% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.68 or 0.00293050 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00112950 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00078353 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003675 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 133,530,618 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.