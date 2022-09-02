Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $12.21 and last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 7353 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

Specifically, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $90,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 333,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,592.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,035.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $849,720. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KTOS. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -60.95 and a beta of 0.77.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,696,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after purchasing an additional 877,043 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 128,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 12,567 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,705,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,555,000 after purchasing an additional 22,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Stories

