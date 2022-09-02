Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,720,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the July 31st total of 9,670,000 shares. Currently, 13.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 741,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Krispy Kreme

In other Krispy Kreme news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $378,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,834,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,744,596.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Krispy Kreme

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

Shares of DNUT opened at $11.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $19.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.67.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $375.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DNUT shares. HSBC cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

