KStarCoin (KSC) Price Reaches $0.0069 on Major Exchanges

KStarCoin (KSC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. KStarCoin has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and $2.55 million worth of KStarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KStarCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, KStarCoin has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KStarCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,951.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00131616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00034650 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00086260 BTC.

KStarCoin Profile

KStarCoin is a coin. KStarCoin’s official Twitter account is @kstarlivecom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KStarCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “KSC (KStarCoin) is KStarLive’s ERC20 based cryptocurrency that will enable KStarLive to create an incentivized fan-based platform. By integrating KStarCoin in KStarLive’s community, it will be able to provide the users' community activity rewards as well as services and products such as K-Pop concert & fan meeting crowdfunding, K-Pop concert ticket sales, K-Star goods and methods for overseas fans to send gifts to their favorite stars. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KStarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KStarCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KStarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KStarCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KStarCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.