Kuai Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $384,032.00 (KT)

Kuai Token (KT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Kuai Token has a market cap of $1.38 million and $384,032.00 worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kuai Token coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000599 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kuai Token has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,932.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00131353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00034380 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00086046 BTC.

About Kuai Token

Kuai Token (KT) is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,536,708 coins. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com.

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

