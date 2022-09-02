Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $290.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 300 to CHF 260 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 278 to CHF 282 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Shares of KHNGY stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12-month low of $44.23 and a 12-month high of $78.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.31 and a 200-day moving average of $52.52.

Kuehne + Nagel International ( OTCMKTS:KHNGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 84.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

