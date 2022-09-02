Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Short Interest Update

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the July 31st total of 7,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 731,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days. Approximately 12.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $41.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.67. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $75.29. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.54. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 45.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KLIC shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 513.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,348.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at $75,000. 99.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

(Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.