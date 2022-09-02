L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of L.B. Foster from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Shares of FSTR opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.14 million, a P/E ratio of 57.46 and a beta of 0.94. L.B. Foster has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSTR. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in L.B. Foster by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in L.B. Foster by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 22,076 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in L.B. Foster by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 398,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in L.B. Foster during the 4th quarter valued at $24,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

