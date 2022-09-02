L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of L.B. Foster from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.
L.B. Foster Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of FSTR opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.14 million, a P/E ratio of 57.46 and a beta of 0.94. L.B. Foster has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.
