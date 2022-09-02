Lake Street Capital Lowers Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Price Target to $11.00

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 142.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cowen dropped their price target on Opera from $14.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Opera Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OPRA opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.13. Opera has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $10.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average of $5.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). Opera had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 9.53%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Opera by 66.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Opera during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Opera by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Opera during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Opera by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 32,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

