Lambda (LAMB) Price Up 13.6% Over Last 7 Days

Lambda (LAMB) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Lambda coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Lambda has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. Lambda has a market cap of $2.75 million and $383,718.00 worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,987.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00131569 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00034521 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00085956 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,646,414,198 coins. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim.

Lambda Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

