Lamden Price Reaches $0.0219 on Major Exchanges (TAU)

Lamden (TAU) traded 33.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Lamden has a total market cap of $3.11 million and $21,325.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io.

Buying and Selling Lamden

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars.

