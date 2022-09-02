Lanceria (LANC) Price Tops $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

Lanceria (LANC) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Lanceria coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lanceria has a market cap of $510,808.22 and approximately $5,312.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lanceria has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lanceria Profile

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs.

Buying and Selling Lanceria

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lanceria should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lanceria using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

