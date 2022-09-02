Lanceria (LANC) Price Tops $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

Lanceria (LANC) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Lanceria coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lanceria has a market cap of $510,808.22 and approximately $5,312.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lanceria has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,844% against the dollar and now trades at $3,026.38 or 0.14864822 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004912 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002269 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00813086 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015826 BTC.
Lanceria Profile
Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs.
Buying and Selling Lanceria
