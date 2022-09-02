Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Now Covered by Benchmark

Stock analysts at Benchmark began coverage on shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on Landstar System to $157.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.08.

Landstar System Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $148.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $188.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.20). Landstar System had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $448,231.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 821.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Landstar System

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading

