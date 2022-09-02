Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Price Target Cut to C$41.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LRCDF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. CIBC boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of LRCDF stock opened at $26.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.12. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $35.62.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

