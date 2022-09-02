Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Price Target Cut to C$51.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LRCDF. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

LRCDF stock opened at $26.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.12. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $35.62.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

