Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$36.75 and last traded at C$36.82. Approximately 135,842 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 181,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LB has been the subject of a number of research reports. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.82.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.74.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$259.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$250.35 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.2199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.